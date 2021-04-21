Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $52.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $92.93 or 0.00167442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.33 or 0.00449260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00204459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

