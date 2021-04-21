Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,597.77

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $104,597.77 and $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

