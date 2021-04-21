Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 52.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $99,452.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00444867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00163584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00201102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

