Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1,445.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00444481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00199732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

