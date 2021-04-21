Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $1.72 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.37 or 0.00553248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,026.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.17 or 0.01684366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001692 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,712,033 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

