BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.70 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $12,948.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00447575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00165450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,243,659,405 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

