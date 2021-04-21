BitMax Token Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

