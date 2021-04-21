Bitnation Price Reaches $0.0000 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $90,395.47 and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

