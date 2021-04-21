BitSend Hits Market Capitalization of $185,908.92 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $185,908.92 and approximately $77.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.00553253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.59 or 0.03498327 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,685,550 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

