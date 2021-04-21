BITTO (BITTO) One Day Volume Hits $59,737.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $59,737.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00074181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.