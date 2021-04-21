BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $954.54 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003727 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

