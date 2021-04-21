BITTUP (BTU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 145.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITTUP has traded 212.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $7,896.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

