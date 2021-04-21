Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,947.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $605,803.15 and $1,947.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 218.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00475258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

