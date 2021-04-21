Blackbaud (BLKB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLKB opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

