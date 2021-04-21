BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,139,100.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.01. 692,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,803. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -169.58 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

