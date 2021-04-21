BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

NYSE MUI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

