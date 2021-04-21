Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 59,017 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.