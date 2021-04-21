Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

