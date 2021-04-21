Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,880 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00.
Shares of TTD traded up $21.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $707.27. The company had a trading volume of 408,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,651. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
