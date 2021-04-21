Blank Wallet (BLANK) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.48 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $51.27 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.00971311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00662501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,443.17 or 0.99981842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

