BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $21.49 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.