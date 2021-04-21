BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,305 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 226.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.