Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $401,824.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

