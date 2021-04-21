Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 25.4% Lower This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00008859 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $819,108.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

