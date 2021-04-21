Blockmason Credit Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,181.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,181.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

