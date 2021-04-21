BlockMesh Market Cap Reaches $467,820.73 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $467,820.73 and $14,005.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

