Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $3.88

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Blocknet has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $55,351.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00007265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00028836 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009305 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,619,449 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.