Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,005.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

