BLOCKv Market Capitalization Achieves $17.23 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. BLOCKv has a market cap of $17.23 million and $624,705.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

