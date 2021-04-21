Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $307,124.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.