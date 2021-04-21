Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.
BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.