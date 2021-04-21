Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $24,978,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

