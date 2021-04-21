Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.
In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
