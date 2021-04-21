Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

