BMO Capital Markets Increases Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,221. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $17,010,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 148,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

