Bob’s Repair (BOB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $35,636.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

