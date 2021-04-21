Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,777.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $45,777.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

