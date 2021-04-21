BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 452,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,529. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

