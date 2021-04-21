BOLT Achieves Market Cap of $13.62 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00067745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

