Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,359,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 405,924 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

