Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

BCEI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

