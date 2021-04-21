Bondly Hits Market Cap of $38.00 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

