BonFi 1-Day Volume Tops $901,332.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $901,332.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 73.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

