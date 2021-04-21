BonFi Trading Down 76.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 76.4% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $2.96 million and $779,528.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.