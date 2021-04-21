Bonk One Day Volume Reaches $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars.

