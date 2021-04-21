BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,820.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $498,820.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

