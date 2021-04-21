Boosted Finance Price Down 3.9% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $88.43 or 0.00162594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $227,957.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

