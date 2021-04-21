Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.