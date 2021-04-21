BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 12,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

