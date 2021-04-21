BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $2,875,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $5,920,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in BorgWarner by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

