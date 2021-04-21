BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Cap of $67.73 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $67.73 million and $3.68 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $787.30 or 0.01419932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,026 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.