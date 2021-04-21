BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $105.68 million and approximately $896,552.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

